Newcastle United have agreed a new deal with young goalkeeper Max Thompson.

Last year, Thompson signed a new contract until June 2025 but has since agreed a new deal to keep him tied down for the 2025/26 season.

Newcastle’s retained list released by the Premier League has confirmed Thompson is contracted for the upcoming season after signing a one-year extension.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Chesterfield in League Two, making 21 appearances in all competitions. Despite his age, Thompson already has plenty of experience in senior football having spent time on loan at Northampton Town in League One previously, making 20 appearances.

Newcastle United goalkeeper situation

Newcastle are well stocked in the goalkeeper department as things stand with Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Odysseas Vlachodmios and Mark Gillespie all contracted for next season. The club are also in talks regarding a possible new deal for 37-year-old John Ruddy, who is out of contract at the end of the month.

But there are question marks over the futures of Pope, Dubravka and Vlachodimos this summer with Newcastle heavily linked with a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. The Magpies have also been linked with a potential move for goalkeeper Fraser Forster as a free agent.

NUFC looking to avoid UEFA squad rule punishment

The 37-year-old is set to be released by Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the month and could sign for Newcastle as a back-up goalkeeper option that would also help the club adhere to UEFA squad rules ahead of the Champions League.

UEFA squad rules require clubs to name at least three goalkeepers in their squad. In addition, clubs must also name four ‘club-trained players’ who were contracted to the club in question for three years between the ages of 15 and 21.

Despite not playing a first-team game for Newcastle, Forster falls into that category. Clubs can name up to 25 players in their senior squad lists for UEFA competitions but only if they fulfil the four club-trained player quota.

Failure to do so will result in a reduced squad size with Newcastle’s squad currently set to be limited to 22 players with Sean Longstaff the only senior club-trained player as things stand. The midfielder has also been linked with a move away that could see Newcastle’s squad list reduced to just 21 players.

But a new deal for Thompson could also benefit Newcastle in that regard, should he remain on Tyneside for the upcoming season. The 20-year-old is Newcastle’s most experienced academy goalkeeper and is a club-trained player.

But as he is below the age of 21, he wouldn’t need to be named in the senior Champions League squad.

While UEFA rules state that three goalkeepers must be named in a squad, they allow two goalkeepers provided a recognised academy goalkeeper is also listed in a ‘B List’ squad, which is where Thompson could come in. Having a 20-year-old with almost 50 professional appearances under his belt as a third-choice goalkeeper is a route for the club to consider when deciding a Champions League squad for the upcoming season.

But the club’s plans for the young goalkeeper aren’t clear at the moment, as he could also be loaned out for a third successive season having impressed during his previous two loan spells in the EFL.