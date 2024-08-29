Newcastle United goalkeeper transfer confirmed - another set to follow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United goalkeeper Max Thompson has joined Chesterfield on loan for the 2024-25 season.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Northampton Town, making 15 appearances in League One, before returning to Newcastle. Thompson is yet to make his debut for The Magpies but did travel with the first-team squad to Japan as one of six goalkeepers.

Thompson started Newcastle Under-21s’ 1-1 draw against Sunderland last week and travelled with the squad to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday. But he has now joined League Two side Chesterfield on a season-long loan with an option to recall in January.

Thompson told the Chesterfield club website following his move: “It’s a good opportunity for me to try and get some games under my belt – hopefully prove what I can do.

“I’m quite a proactive goalkeeper. I like to stay high, come off my line and come for crosses. I’d like to think I’ve got a bit of everything.”

The goalkeeper signed a new contract at Newcastle back in February which runs until the end of the current season. Another loan spell was deemed necessary as he was behind Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, John Ruddy, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Mark Gillespie in the pecking order in goal on Tyneside.

But with five senior goalkeepers still at Newcastle, another could still follow Thompson out of the door before Friday’s transfer deadline. Pope remains first choice heading into the new season with Ruddy named on the bench for each of Newcastle’s last two matches.

Dubravka is understood to be recovering from a concussion while uncertainty surrounds Vlachodimos’ place in the squad following his arrival from Nottingham Forest earlier in the summer. Both Dubravka and Vlachodimos have been linked with potential exits this summer and the club look to streamline the goalkeeping department further.

“That is a possibility but nothing is decided yet,” Howe said when asked if any first-team goalkeepers would leave before Friday’s deadline.

Newcastle have also been linked with a late swoop for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford after previously making a bid for the 21-year-old back in June.