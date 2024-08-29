Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sandro Tonali returned for Newcastle United as they progressed to the Carabao Cup third round with a penalty shootout win against Nottingham Forest.

Joe Willock’s goal after 18 seconds was cancelled out by Jota Silva in the second half to make it 1-1 after 90 minutes at the City Ground. Newcastle then went on to win the tie on penalties and book a trip to AFC Wimbledon in the third round next month.

Here are five talking points from the match...

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A triumphant return for Sandro Tonali

After 308 days out for Newcastle, Sandro Tonali made his long-awaited return as he was put straight into the starting line-up. It took the Italian a matter of seconds to make an impact as he played a smart first-time pass to Miguel Almiron who in turn released Alexander Isak in the build-up to the opening goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak’s shot was saved by Forest goalkeeper Carlos Miguel but Joe Willock pounced to turn in the rebound with less than 20 seconds on the clock. It was a perfect start for The Magpies and Tonali continued to be a beacon of energy and quality during his hour on the pitch.

There was a brief moment where the Italian had to stop due to what Eddie Howe described as ‘sickness’ but he was able to play on and make a positive impact before his withdrawal.

But arguably the moment of the night came after full-time as Tonali was serenaded by the sold out away end at the City Ground. The 24-year-old celebrated before embracing the away supporters in a wholesome moment of unity.

Tonali thanked fans for their love and support during the most difficult time of his professional career and life. This was an emotional release for a player who often displays a stoic exterior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that moment almost certainly would not have happened had Newcastle failed to progress - which only further highlights the importance of victory on Wednesday night.

Elliot Anderson’s Newcastle United reunion

Tonali’s return overshadowed a reunion for a player who very well could and perhaps should have been involved for Newcastle rather than Forest at the City Ground. Elliot Anderson was reluctantly sold by Newcastle to Forest for £35million back in June to help the club comply with PSR.

The 21-year-old made his full home debut against his former club on Wednesday evening and put in a solid performance, coming close to scoring a sensational chip while also being cheered by all four corners of the City Ground. ‘Geordie Maradona’ was even chanted from the away end.

Anderson’s connection with Newcastle was evident throughout the evening. From the moment Newcastle’s players stepped onto the pitch at the City Ground before the game, the Forest midfielder was there to greet them and was locked in conversation for the best part of 20 minutes the likes of Anthony Gordon and Sean Longstaff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even amid the post-match celebrations, Anderson could be seen glancing over at the away end at his former team-mates and supporters as he headed down the tunnel.

More injury woe for Joe Willock

Another talking point to emerge from midfield came after 15 minutes as Willock was forced off in what was his first start since April. The midfielder missed 33 games last season due to injury with only Matt Targett and the suspended Tonali missing more for The Magpies.

Now Willock is potentially facing another spell on the sidelines with an injury Eddie Howe admitted ‘doesn’t look good’.

“A huge blow for him and for us,” Howe told The Gazette after the win. “He scored the goal and we looked in that moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His absence meant we had to reshuffle our midfield which is something we didn't want to do in that moment at all. We just hope it's not serious.

“It doesn't look good, he's feeling a pain in his thigh so we'll have to wait and see how serious it is.”

Joe Willock celebrates scoring for Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Bruno Guimaraes makes captain hierarchy clear

Kieran Trippier led Newcastle out as captain at the City Ground but lasted just 15 minutes with the armband as Bruno Guimaraes came on to replace the injured Joe Willock. Trippier had previously been Newcastle’s captain in Jamaal Lascelles’ absence but now the hierarchy shift is clear.

Guimaraes captained Newcastle for the opening two Premier League matches against Southampton and AFC Bournemouth as Trippier started on the bench. But now the Brazilian is above Trippier in the pecking order having been named captain ahead of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lascelles remains the official club captain but is currently out until the turn of the year with a serious knee injury.

Dan Burn and Callum Wilson are also part of the club’s leadership group with the former captaining the side for the majority of pre-season in the absence of Lascelles, Trippier and Guimaraes.

Bruno Guimaraes in action as captain against Nottingham Forest. | Getty Images

Newcastle United avoid disaster

After a deeply frustrating summer and lack of transfer activity, the last thing Newcastle needed was an early cup exit from a competition deemed the most ‘winnable’ for the club.

The Magpies looked the more likely side to go on and win in the closing stages but were unable to find that second goal for the third game running. The match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and the lottery of penalties followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle had practised penalties in training on Tuesday and went into the shootout knowing its the manner in which they exited the competition at the quarter-final stage against Chelsea last season. But The Magpies had won their other two shootouts under Howe, including one at Blackburn Rovers back in February.

Alexander Isak scored for Newcastle before Joelinton’s saved penalty gave an advantage to Forest, who led 3-1 at one stage in the shootout. But Guimaraes’ fine spot kick sparked a shootout comeback for United as Anthony Gordon and Sean Longstaff also converted from the spot while Forest miss their final two penalties to make it 4-3 in favour of the away side.

It was a first penalty shootout defeat for Nottingham Forest in 18 years, ending a run of six straight shootout wins. As for Newcastle, their change in penalty fortunes continues.

Having won just two of their first 10 shootouts prior to Howe, The Magpies have now won three of their last four. It was disaster avoided for Howe’s side, who must now act quickly in the transfer market.