Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Miguel Almiron is reportedly wanted by Fulham ahead of Friday’s summer transfer deadline.

The Paraguayan was a target for MLS side Charlotte FC earlier this month, but a deal failed to progress before the transfer window closed in the USA. Almiron started as Newcastle United won on penalties against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, but his position as a first-team regular under Eddie Howe has come under threat in recent times.

Jacob Murphy has been given the nod over him in the first two Premier League matches of the season and whilst Howe has stressed he is keen to keep hold of the 30-year-old, interest in him may see a late move out of the club. TalkSport report that Fulham have shown an interest in signing him, but they face a race against time to complete a deal should they want that to progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, meaning the Cottagers have less than 48 hours to strike a deal for the former Atlanta United man. Marco Silva’s side lost Joao Palhinha earlier this summer, but have spent well in trying to replace the Portuguese international.

Emile Smith Rowe, Joachim Andersen and Sander Berge have all moved to the London club in deals costing them more than £20m apiece whilst they have also signed Villareal’s Jorge Cuenca and confirmed the re-signing of Ryan Sessegnon on a free transfer. Asked about the potential of Almiron leaving before Friday’s deadline, Howe responded: “Honestly, I’ve got no idea.

“I certainly wouldn’t want to be losing too many players without replacing them, if any. Our squad isn't as deep as people would expect so we’ve got to be very careful before letting players go.”

Fulham were 2-0 victors over Birmingham City on Tuesday night to book their place in Round Three of the Carabao Cup and an away tie at Preston North End. They face newly-promoted Ipswich Town this weekend before back-to-back home games against West Ham and then Newcastle United following the international break.

The Magpies, meanwhile, were handed a tie away at AFC Wimbledon after their win at the City Ground. The Dons beat Ipswich on penalties in one of the shocks of the round.