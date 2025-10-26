Newcastle United news: Bruno Guimaraes has been impressed by Nick Woltemade’s impact at Newcastle United.

Bruno Guimaraes was Newcastle United’s hero on Saturday as he popped up with a late winner to secure three points against Fulham. The Brazilian’s late strike banished demons of late defeats to Arsenal and Liverpool as the Magpies finally came away from a close game with a late winner and three points.

For so long this season, it had been Nick Woltemade that they had relied on to provide the goals. Woltemade has starred for his new club following a club-record move from Stuttgart, adapting to the Premier League with ease and becoming one of the Premier League’s best strikers.

Whilst far from their best against Fulham, sealing three points in a week that also saw them win comfortably in the Champions League started to show signs that Eddie Howe’s team are beginning to gel after a busy summer window. A strong and stable core was added to with a number of new players to flesh out a squad that had been threadbare at times over the last couple of seasons.

Bruno Guimaraes makes Nick Woltemade admission

All of those new signings will look towards Guimaraes to help them bed in on Tyneside, but the Brazilian has revealed that the vast majority have already started to impress him: “They’re doing great,” Guimaraes said in an interview with the club for Saturday’s matchday programme.

“Nick [Woltemade], Malick [Thiaw], Jacob [Ramsey], [Anthony] Elanga and now we’ve seen a little bit of [Yoane] Wissa going to the pitch and starting his recovery. He’s a great signing for us.

“I’m happy with the signings, they add a lot to the team, we hope it continues!”

“I never thought Nick would be that good on the ball at his feet. He’s impressed me in that way. Malick is an unbelievable player, so quick, good and comfortable on the ball. Elanga - I’ve never seen anyone that is as fast as him.”

Asked about Woltemade specifically and how the German has impressed him during his relatively short time at the club, Guimaraes added: “I’ve never played with someone with the same characteristics as Nick. When you see a tall player you never think he will be good on the ball or skilful.

“He’s a different player, I like to play with him. He’s not just a number nine, he always comes to be a number ten and always finds the gap. Most important is that he always finds the net, so I like him a lot.

“He’s a player that nobody can leave on a one-v-one situation. The crosses, every time he attracts two players with him so there are gaps in the box for us midfielders to get into the box and help him score more.

“He’s been amazing for us. I’m enjoying playing with him a lot and I hope for him he’s enjoying the love of the crowd.

“It’s just the beginning but an exciting beginning for him.”

Next up for the Magpies is another match in which they look to defend their Carabao Cup title when Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur head to St James’ Park on Wednesday night.