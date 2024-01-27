Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Fulham: 'Clinical' 7/10 & 'shaky' Bruno Guimaraes - photo
Newcastle United half-time player ratings v Fulham: Here's how Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley and co have fared so far.
Newcastle United are beating Fulham 1-0 at half-time in the FA Cup fourth round clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match so far.
The Magpies suffered two fresh fitness blows ahead of the match with Jamaal Lascelles officially ruled out due to a calf injury while Miguel Almiron didn't travel due to illness. Both players have been linked with a move away from the club this January transfer window.
Newcastle went into the game looking to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup and beat a Premier League side in the competition for the first time since 2012. Eddie Howe's side progressed to the last 32 of the competition with a 3-0 win over rivals Sunderland in the third round earlier this month.
It had been two weeks since Newcastle's last competitive match as Eddie Howe's side looked to end a run of five straight defeats against Premier League opposition since they beat Fulham 3-0 at St James' Park last month.
A first-half low on quality saw Newcastle take the lead shortly before the break as Sean Longstaff arrowed a left-footed strike into the bottom left corner of the goal to make it 1-0. Jacob Murphy thought he'd doubled The Magpies' lead just before half time but the offside flag denied him as the sides went in at 1-0.
Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match (ratings updated at full-time)...