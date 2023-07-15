As expected, Kieran Trippier is the only international player to feature in the matchday squad having returned to training early. Other internationals such as Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and new signing Sandro Tonali will sit the match out having only just returned to training on Friday.

Karl Darlow has been named in goal in the absence of Nick Pope as he recovers from finger surgery. Head coach Eddie Howe has named an intriguing line-up as a result featuring several full-backs and no recognised striker.

Allan Saint-Maximin is likely to lead the line as a result.

There is also a first-team debut for defender Remi Savage. The 21-year-old joined Newcastle Under-21s two years ago after rejecting a new contract at Liverpool.

Howe also named a young bench including Under-21s players Joe White, Jay Turner-Cooke, Jordan Hackett, Alex Murphy, Michael Ndiweni, Ben Parkinson Charlie Wiggett and Lewis Miley.

There was no sign of Joe Willock as he recovers from a hamstring injury while Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy and Paul Dummett were also absent.

Newcastle United XI v Gateshead: Darlow; Trippier, Savage, Burn, Targett, Manquillo, Longstaff, Lewis, Anderson, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin