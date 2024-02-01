Newcastle United reach £3.5m agreement for West Ham & Celtic target as player completes medical
Newcastle United are set to confirm a deadline day deal for Manchester City academy star Alfie Harrison.
The 18-year-old has completed his medical at Newcastle, agreeing a three-and-a-half-year deal to join the club with the option of a further year. Harrison is set to join up with The Magpies' academy set-up and will be eligible to feature for the Under-18s and Under-21s sides.
The Gazette understands the initial fee Newcastle have paid Manchester City for the teenage midfielder is a nominal one, Manchester Evening News have revealed a 40% sell-on fee and some significant add-ons have been included as part of the deal. The Magpies could end up paying Manchester City as much as £3.5million for Harrison should he meet certain performance-related criteria.
Harrison had impressed at Manchester City's academy this season with eight goals and four assists in 10 appearances. He is set to become Newcastle's first and only January signing, albeit a youth one.
Newcastle's head of youth recruitment Paul Midgley, who joined the club from Manchester City in 2022, played a role in the move which provides the player with 'a clear path towards first-team action'. Clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Celtic had also been linked with the player before he agreed to join Newcastle.
Reflecting on the transfer, Howe said: "We welcome him into the football club, I wasn't directly involved in that transfer but we welcome him into the club. He's a very talented young player and we hope he does really well with us."