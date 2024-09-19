Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harrison Ashby joined QPR on a deadline day loan move from Newcastle United.

Following a loan spell at Swansea City last season, Ashby will again play his football in England’s second-tier this season after joining QPR on-loan. The R’s narrowly avoided relegation to League One last season and will be hopeful of improving on their 18th placed finish under Marti Cifuentes this campaign.

Ashby, though, has yet to feature in the league for QPR, making his debut for the club in their Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace on Tuesday night. Ashby would play 68 minutes as QPR fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat courtesy of goals from Eddie Nketiah and Eberechi Eze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashby is still yet to make a competitive appearance for Newcastle United following his move from West Ham in January 2023. He was introduced to the St James’ Park crowd alongside Anthony Gordon following his move from Everton and has featured in pre-seasons under Eddie Howe, but not in a competitive game for the club.

A loan to QPR could be what Ashby needs to kick-on and potentially stake a claim for a place in Howe’s plans and his new manager believes that Ashby has all the talent to be a success at Loftus Road, but has outlined where he must make improvements.

Cifuentes told QPR TV: “He needs to find his best level and I am sure that over the next few weeks, we will see that he can help us a lot. He needs to learn a little bit more about the system and about the rest of the players, but I am sure he will be a very good player for us.”