Newcastle United handed boost as Aston Villa could be without three key players following 3-3 draw with Leeds United
They weren’t in action but it proved to be a good night on the whole for Newcastle United.
Norwich City’s 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace keeps The Magpies outside of the relegation zone by a point with a game in hand.
Leeds United are now five points ahead of Newcastle in the Premier League table after coming from two goals down against Aston Villa to claim a 3-3 draw.
But with Villa next up to face Newcastle at St James’s Park on Sunday (2pm kick-off), Steven Gerrard’s side could be without three key players.
Ezri Konsa will miss the match through suspension after being shown a second yellow card late on in the draw at Villa Park.
Philippe Coutinho grabbed a goal and two assists in the match before being forced off with a knee issue. Emi Buendia also had to be withdrawn after picking up an injury.
Both creative players are now doubts for the weekend as we await further updates.