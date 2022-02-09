Norwich City’s 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace keeps The Magpies outside of the relegation zone by a point with a game in hand.

Leeds United are now five points ahead of Newcastle in the Premier League table after coming from two goals down against Aston Villa to claim a 3-3 draw.

But with Villa next up to face Newcastle at St James’s Park on Sunday (2pm kick-off), Steven Gerrard’s side could be without three key players.

Philippe Coutinho of Aston Villa scores their team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park on February 09, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Ezri Konsa will miss the match through suspension after being shown a second yellow card late on in the draw at Villa Park.

Philippe Coutinho grabbed a goal and two assists in the match before being forced off with a knee issue. Emi Buendia also had to be withdrawn after picking up an injury.

Both creative players are now doubts for the weekend as we await further updates.

