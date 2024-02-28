Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup Quarter Final. The Magpies defeated Blackburn Rovers on penalties at Ewood Park on Tuesday night to book their spot in the hat.

The clash against the Citizens will be their first Quarter Final appearance since a 2-0 defeat to, guess who, Manchester City in 2020 - a game that was played behind-closed-doors because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Their clash against City is due to take place on the weekend of March 16 with the exact time and date to be confirmed in due course. Newcastle United were due to face Crystal Palace on that day but that match has now been rescheduled and will be played at a later point in the season.

The Magpies had been handed a relatively kind FA Cup route until this point, having had two of their three games come against Championship opposition in the form of Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers. The other, a game against Fulham, came just days after the Cottagers contested a Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool as Marco Silva named a rotated team.

However, their season has been dominated by very difficult cup fixtures with a trio of Carabao Cup games pitting them against Manchester City at St James’ Park before trips to Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge. Their Champions League campaign also saw them drawn in the ‘group of death’ against former Champions League winners AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund as well as against French giants PSG.

FA Cup Quarter Final draw in full

Wolves/Brighton v Coventry City

Nottingham Forest/Man Utd v Liverpool/Southampton

Chelsea/Leeds v Leicester City