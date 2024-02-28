Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Dubravka’s two penalty saves under the lights at Ewood Park secured the Magpies their passage into the next round of the FA Cup. Despite not being at their best for most of the 120 minutes that preceded the shootout, Eddie Howe’s side were able to secure their place in the hat and are now just 90 minutes from another return to Wembley.

Dubravka is the man they have to thank for that with a string of good saves during normal time and extra time as well as his penalty shootout heroics. It has been a difficult period for the Slovakian and the Newcastle United defence who have shown a lot of frailties in recent games, but Dubravka believes the win over Blackburn can be a ‘turning point’ for his side both on and off the pitch.

Dubravka said: “I hope this is the turning point in the season. On so many occasions we've lost points and we've been a bit unlucky. Hopefully it's the turning point.

He continued: “It's amazing. It's great to be in an FA Cup quarter-final. We are there now, we tried to reach something and now we are there.

“It was a great game, so many chances on both sides. They made it difficult for us but it's not an easy place to play here. But credit to our fans, they travelled here on a Tuesday night and it was nice to give back to them.

“It's probably one of the best moments for me as a Newcastle player. It's not easy to go to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. In this competition you face different teams from different leagues. It's not an easy competition but we're there.”

Newcastle now are just one win away from their first FA Cup semi-final since 2005 and will be keen to avenge the memories of their disappointing 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United last year. 1955 was the last time they lifted the FA Cup and Dubravka believes it would be ‘massive’ for the group to return to the iconic stadium.