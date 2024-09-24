Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have provided financial support to AFC Wimbledon following the Carabao Cup third round postponement.

Newcastle were set to play Wimbledon at Plough Lane on Tuesday evening but the match was called off due to flooding around the ground and significant pitch damage. Wimbledon’s next two League Two home matches have also had to be rearranged as a result.

The match will now take place at St James’ Park on October 1, providing Wimbledon and Newcastle with a financial boost in terms of increased ticket sales due to the significantly larger venue. In the Carabao Cup, each club receives 45% of the proceeds from the fixture they take part in.

But in the meantime, a fundraiser was set up to help Wimbledon combat the issues at Plough Lane with a £50,000 target. In just one day, that target has been reached with Newcastle United donating £15,000 toward the Just Giving page.

On Monday, Wimbledon issued a statement which read: “Earlier, we postponed the Newcastle United game, and thanks to them and the EFL for their swift action and agreement to reverse the fixture. As a result, our match against Crewe Alexandra also needed to be postponed.

“We are still trying to find a solution for this Saturday’s match, although there is no possibility that this can be at our stadium. We are also doing everything we can to ensure that the Blue & Yellow Club’s fundraising event on Thursday, as well as Geoff Northcott’s comedy fundraiser on Friday night, proceed as planned.

“We have overcome many setbacks by working together and this one will be no different. We genuinely appreciate all the messages of support and offers from volunteers and members to help us fix the damage. We ask for some patience whilst we complete our investigations and formulate our plans before getting to work. We will advise further what supporters can do to help us soon; thank you.”