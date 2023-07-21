Newcastle United ‘close in’ on defender amid incoming transfer windfall
All the latest Newcastle United transfer news and rumours as the Magpies prepare for the Premier League Summer Series.
Newcastle United are now ramping up their preparations Stateside as they prepare to kick off their Premier League Summer Series campaign.
The Magpies face Aston Villa, Brighton and Chelsea over the next week or so, and the US games should be a big help for Eddie Howe as he looks to get his men up to speed ahead of the new season. Newcastle have already signed Sandro Tonali, and they look set to wrap up the signing of Harvey Barnes ahead of turning attention to sales.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.
Right-back deal ‘close’
Newcastle may not be done after Barnes as they prepare to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to make room in their budget.
According to The Guardian, Newcastle are set to win the race to sign Southampton star Tino Livramento. It’s no secret that Newcastle need a right-back, and it’s claimed a £30million deal is close to being struck between the two clubs. That’s despite Chelsea making moves to sign the 20-year-old in recent days.
Filling the right-back role is an important part of Newcastle’s summer, and along with Barnes, it might just round off their summer business, at least for now.
Darlow on his way
Along with the departure of Allan, Newcastle are set to land a small transfer windfall elsewhere.
That’s because back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow is on his way back from the USA to complete a transfer. Darlow was linked with Leeds United this summer, but it looks as though he is going elsewhere, with Newcastle reportedly looking for a deal worth £5m amid their talks with AFC Bournemouth.
The Premier League club are said to be willing to pay somewhere between £4million and £5million for the experienced goalkeeper. The 32-year-old should get more regular minutes at the Vitality Stadium, with Nick Pope not likely to give up the number one shirt any time soon at St James’ Park.