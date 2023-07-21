Newcastle United are now ramping up their preparations Stateside as they prepare to kick off their Premier League Summer Series campaign.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Right-back deal ‘close’

Newcastle may not be done after Barnes as they prepare to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to make room in their budget.

According to The Guardian, Newcastle are set to win the race to sign Southampton star Tino Livramento. It’s no secret that Newcastle need a right-back, and it’s claimed a £30million deal is close to being struck between the two clubs. That’s despite Chelsea making moves to sign the 20-year-old in recent days.

Filling the right-back role is an important part of Newcastle’s summer, and along with Barnes, it might just round off their summer business, at least for now.

Darlow on his way

Along with the departure of Allan, Newcastle are set to land a small transfer windfall elsewhere.

That’s because back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow is on his way back from the USA to complete a transfer. Darlow was linked with Leeds United this summer, but it looks as though he is going elsewhere, with Newcastle reportedly looking for a deal worth £5m amid their talks with AFC Bournemouth.