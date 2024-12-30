Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Newcastle United academy defender Michael Newberry has passed away suddenly at age 27.

Newberry progressed through Newcastle United’s academy as a youngster, winning the Wor Jackie award in 2016 before leaving the club in 2018 and joining Icelandic side Vikingur Ólafsvík.

He arrived in Northern Ireland with Linfield in 2021 and went on to win two Irish Premiership titles before joining Cliftonville in the summer.

He made his 24th appearance for Cliftonville in a 2-0 defeat to Crusaders on Boxing Day. The club’s upcoming match against Dungannon Swifts and Linfield’s match with Larne have been postponed.

Newberry passed away on his 27th birthday.

Cliftonville released a statement on Monday, December 30 that read: “Cliftonville Football Club are devastated to learn of the sudden death of Michael Newberry.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to Michael’s family and friends, as well as the many team-mates he played alongside during his career, and supporters who will be shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news at this most difficult of times.

“This evening’s scheduled fixture with Dungannon Swifts at Solitude has been postponed. Rest in peace, Newbs.”

Linfield also released a statement following the passing of the Newcastle-born former Northern Ireland Under-21s international.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michael's family and friends at this very sad time,” the club said.