The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United’s ability to add to their squad during the January transfer window may well be dictated by any outgoing deals during the first month of the new year.

Several current members of Eddie Howe’s squad have been strongly linked with moves elsewhere with the opening of the winter trading period now just hours away. Sean Longstaff is said to be attracting interest from Everton and Leeds United, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and Kieran Trippier has been named as a target for a number of clubs across Europe as he enters the final 18 months of his current deal at St James Park.

However, it is former club record signing Miguel Almiron who continues to be at the heart of intense speculation after the winger was linked with clubs across the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, MLS and Brazilian league over the last fortnight. However, the latest claims come from Mexico after one journalist suggested Almiron has a new suitor following a major decision made by the St James Park hierarchy in their attempts to move on the man signed by Rafa Benitez almost six years ago.

Mexican journalist Fernando Esquivel has claimed Cruz Azul have the Paraguayan winger ‘on their radar’ ahead of the January window and has claimed the Magpies have tasked Almiron’s representatives with offering him to potential suitors with ‘purchasing power’.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he said: “Cruz Azul DOES have Newcastle United player Miguel Almirón on their radar. It will be in early January when they can glimpse the possibility of signing him, how viable it would be. Given the uncertainty of continuing in Europe, specifically in England, his close circle has been in charge of offering him to leagues/teams with purchasing power, Cruz Azul being one of them. Cruz Azul has three other names in its portfolio, all of them with a similar quality/profile to the Paraguayan, but given the market’s opportunity, "La Máquina" has decided to wait, and if there is no progress, he will go for the other candidates.”