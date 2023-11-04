Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes Mike Ashley would be a perfect fit for Reading if he were to become their new owner. Ashley has been linked with a takeover of the club who currently sit bottom of the League One table amid a plethora of off-field financial issues at the club.

Reading, who were relegated from the Championship after being handed a six-point penalty in April, have already been docked points this season and are facing yet more potential sanctions from the EFL. Current owner Yongge Dai has put the club up for sale and his representatives reportedly met Ashley’s representatives last month ahead of a potential deal.

Speaking on TalkSport, MacAnthony believes that Ashley would be a good option for the Royals and one that fans could get behind should a deal be sanctioned. He said: “Mike Ashley would save them. I think he would be the best owner they could have. Mike Ashley would take Reading to the Premier League.

“I honestly think Reading would be lucky to have him, as would League One. I promise you that if Mike Ashley buys Reading, it would be the best thing for the Reading fans. Mike Ashley could buy them in an hour and he would want a deal - and he will get a deal."

MacAnthony’s praise for the former Newcastle United owner didn’t end there as he made another stunning claim about the impact Ashley could have at the club.