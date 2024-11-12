Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s latest injury return dates as four to miss West Ham match.

Newcastle United have been handed a fresh injury blow with news Emil Krafth could be out until the new year. The Swedish international joins a growing list of injury concerns for Howe to deal with in defence with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman sidelined until 2025 and Dan Burn out of their next match against West Ham through suspension.

Whilst their injury list is not as big as it was twelve months ago, Howe will be keen to get some of his key players back fit very soon ahead of a busy festive period. Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s current injury and suspension list to see when each player is expected back in duty for Howe’s side:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles suffered an ACL injury during Newcastle’s dramatic win over West Ham back in March and the club captain still has a few months left on his recovery and rehabilitation plan. It’s likely that Lascelles will be back in the new year. Estimated return date = February 2025

Sven Botman - ACL injury

Botman hasn’t been seen in action since March after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury. The Dutch international is slightly ahead of Lascelles in his recovery, but he is still not expected to make his return until the new year at the earliest with the club keen to ensure he is not rushed back into action too quickly. Estimated return date = January 2025

Emil Krafth - broken collarbone

Krafth missed the win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday after reportedly breaking his collarbone, an injury that is set to rule him out of action until the new year. Krafth is a dependable member of the squad and one that will be a big miss, particularly with the current mini injury crisis the club are suffering in defence. Estimated return date = January 2025

Callum Wilson - back injury

Wilson was injured during pre-season and has not been deemed fit enough to return to action since then. An initial back injury sidelined the striker during pre-season and whilst Howe has admitted recently that he is injury free, the club are being cautious in managing his load and ensuring he will be able to cope with the demands of first-team action when he eventually makes his return. Estimated return date = West Ham (h) - 25/11/24

Kieran Trippier - hamstring injury

Trippier hasn’t featured for the Magpies since their goalless draw against Everton last month. He is closing in on a return, however, and Howe could have him back in contention sooner rather than later. Estimated return date = West Ham (h) - 25/11/24

Anthony Gordon - hip injury

Gordon injured his hip against Forest but travelled to join up with the England squad for their games against the Republic of Ireland and Greece. Assuming he comes through those games unscathed, he should be ok to face West Ham. Estimated return date = West Ham (h) - 25/11/24

Dan Burn - suspended

Burn was shown his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season against Nottingham Forest on Sunday and will miss the game with West Ham after the international break. He will be available to face Crystal Palace five days later. Estimated return date = Crystal Palace (a) - 30/11/24