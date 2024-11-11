Simon Jordan doesn’t believe that West Ham will part with Julen Lopetegui amid rising pressure at the London Stadium.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loptegui joined West Ham in the summer following David Moyes’ departure from the club. However, the former Real Madrid man has had a slow start to life at the London Stadium with the Hammers currently sitting 14th in the Premier League table.

Next up for Lopetegui’s side is a trip to St James’ Park and a clash against an in-form Newcastle United side that have won three games in succession and are just one point behind third-placed Chelsea. Lopetegui is viewed by the bookies as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked, however, Jordan doesn’t believe that the Hammers will pull the trigger before they make the trip to the north east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “I think it’s very early in Lopetegui’s tenure to suggest that, ultimately, we should be really writing him off. I don’t think West Ham will. I think they will give him a passage of time to try and change the culture, identity, outlook, philosophy, disciplines, motivations, style of play.

“Right now, it’s not working. If you’re the owner of a football club, you can’t just look at the here and now. You can’t just look at these individual results.

“At some point, you have to. At some point, you have to make the decision to intercede if indeed you need to. But right now, I don’t see that at West Ham.

“I don’t see [David] Sullivan interceding with Lopetegui. They’re going to let him run for a period of time, and that may well be the entire season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hammers will be without Mohammed Kudus for their clash against the Magpies after the Ghanaian international was handed an extra two-game ban following his red card against Tottenham Hotspur. Kudus has already served three games of his initial three match ban but will sit out games against Newcastle United and Arsenal. The Magpies, meanwhile, will also be without Dan Burn after he picked up a fifth yellow card of the season at the City Ground on Sunday.