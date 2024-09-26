Newcastle United handed opportunity for Carabao Cup revenge - on one condition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will face Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup next month - if they beat AFC Wimbledon at St James’ Park next week.

The winners of the rescheduled third-round tie between Newcastle and Wimbledon will host Chelsea in the last-16 of the competition. League Two outfit Wimbledon are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition and were forced to postpone their match against Newcastle due to serious pitch damage and flooding.

Wimbledon’s upcoming League Two home matches have also had to be rescheduled while Newcastle have donated £15,000 to the club’s fundraiser set up to help fix the pitch and stadium issues at Plough Lane.

But on the week commencing October 28, Newcastle or Wimbledon will host Chelsea in what is set to be an interesting encounter regardless of which side progresses. Should Wimbledon pull off a shock and beat Newcastle, it will set up a London derby against Chelsea who are based less than five miles north of Plough Lane.

However, there is no guarantee their home pitch will be playable by then.

A sinkhole on the pitch and flooded walkways at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, home of AFC Wimbledon in south west London. Parts of Britain have been struck by flash floods after some areas saw more than a month's worth of rain in 24 hours. Heavy rainfall has seen parts of Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and London submerged causing widespread travel disruption and damage to properties. Picture date: Monday September 23, 2024. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Should Newcastle progress and host The Blues, it will be a rematch of last season’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge. The Magpies looked set to progress to the semi-final before a last-gasp Mykhaylo Mudryk equaliser forced penalties as Chelsea progressed.

But Newcastle have won their two home matches against Chelsea under Eddie Howe with a 4-1 win last season and 1-0 victory the season prior.

Elsewhere in the last-16 draw, Manchester City travel to Tottenham Hotspur while holders Liverpool are away to Brighton & Hove Albion. 2023 winners Manchester United host Leicester City while Arsenal travel to Championship side Preston North End.

Aston Villa will face Crystal Palace at Villa Park in one of potentially five all-Premier League fixtures. Championship side Sheffield Wednesday travel to Brentford while Stoke City face a trip to Southampton.

The fourth-round games are scheduled to take place in the week commencing October 28.

Newcastle reached the Carabao Cup quarter-final last season, beating Manchester City and Manchester United before losing on penalties to Chelsea. The season prior, The Magpies reached the final where they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

Newcastle progressed to the third round with a penalty shootout win at Nottingham Forest last month.