A former Newcastle United defender could be handed a route back into the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering moves for former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace stars after suffering another injury blow at the heart of their defence.

Gary O’Neil was already without the services of summer signing Bastien Meupiyou as he continues to work his way back from an injury he suffered prior to his arrival at Molineux and Toti Gomes is yet to regain full fitness after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month. A serious injury suffered by Colombian star Yerson Mosquera has left Santiago Bueno as the only option to partner Craig Dawson at the heart of O’Neil’s defence ahead of Saturday evening’s home clash with Liverpool. Mosquera was forced out of the action during the first-half of Saturday’s home defeat against Aston Villa and it has now been confirmed he is likely to miss the remainder of the Premier League season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Speaking after the game, O’Neil said of the injury: “It doesn't look good, but obviously no real info on it. The stuff doesn't look good at this moment, which is will obviously be a huge blow for us. We're already slightly short in that area to pitch. So, to lose Yerson for a while will be a big blow.”

With his defensive options now limited, HITC have claimed O’Neil is considering a move for two free agents who can boast a combined 440 Premier League appearances between them. They have reported former Newcastle stalwart Paul Dummett and former Crystal Palace centre-back James Tomkins are on O’Neil’s radar as the two experienced defenders remain on the free agent market. Dummett has been strongly linked with Championship clubs Sheffield United and Portsmouth in recent months but is yet to find a new club. The former Wales international departed St James Park during the summer after spending over 12 years in the first-team setup with his boyhood club and penned an emotional statement when his departure was confirmed.

Dummett’s post read: “The time has come for me to say goodbye to the club. I write this message with a heavy heart having been proud to have represented the first team for 12 years, something I never thought in a million years I’d ever achieve. I grew up a Newcastle fan and a season ticket holder, joining the club as an eight-year-old. Leaving at 32, my time at Newcastle is something I could have only dreamed of. 24 years of dedicating my life to playing for Newcastle United, I leave with my head held high and proud of the achievements we’ve had as a team in my time here. Through all the highs and the lows, from winning promotion back to the Premier League after relegation to captaining the team multiple times and being back in the Champions League. Memories for a lifetime.”