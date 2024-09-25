Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One Newcastle United star is said to be attracting interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer.

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron is reportedly open to a move away from St James Park during the summer transfer window.

The former club record signing has been a consistent presence in Magpies sides throughout Eddie Howe’s reign and played a lead role in helping the club end their two-decade absence from the Champions League during the 2022/23 season. However, after struggling to find consistency throughout last season, Almiron has been limited to just two Premier League appearances so far this season and they totalled just a handful of minutes after the Paraguay international came off the bench in the latter stages of the away draw at Bournemouth and the home win against Tottenham Hotspur. United manager Howe has always supported Almiron throughout his time in charge at St James Park and described the former Atlanta United star as ‘an important player’ last month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking ahead of the new season just days after Almiron was linked with a move to MLS outfit Charlotte, Howe said: "He's a very valued member of the squad. I'm sure that speculation would have been difficult to manage. He's very much with us, we value his qualities and what he brings and I hope he has a great season. We'll work with Miggy to get his game to the level it was two years ago when he was absolutely incredible for us. His commitment, attitude and professionalism is second to none. He is a truly brilliant person and a great professional. He's an important player for us and we don't underestimate his quality in any way."

Despite Howe’s comments, Newcastle were reportedly open to allow Almiron to depart during the January transfer window and that stance remained during the summer as the Magpies continued to contend with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. A number of clubs in the Saudi Pro League and two clubs in the MLS were reportedly keen on a move for the winger - but Almiron was believed to be against a move to either.

However, GiveMeSport have now claimed the Magpies star is open to a move away from St James Park in January when he enters the final 18 months of his current deal. The report states Almiron is ‘expected to explore options in the United States and Saudi Arabia’ after struggling to find game-time with Newcastle in the opening weeks of the Premier League season and has a ‘preference’ to return to the MLS, where he enjoyed success with Atlanta United prior to his move to Tyneside.