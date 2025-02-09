Eddie Howe believes Callum Wilson can be the closest thing Newcastle United get to a ‘new signing’ following his return from injury.

After a barren winter transfer window in terms of incomings, Wilson returned for Newcastle after two months out with a hamstring injury against Arsenal on Wednesday night. He then started his first match of the season and only his third since the start of 2024 when Newcastle travelled to face Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Typically, Wilson marked his start with a goal in the 3-2 win at St Andrew’s. It takes his tally to 49 for the club in 114 appearances. Amazingly, it was Wilson’s first appearance for Newcastle in the FA Cup - four and a half years after joining the club from AFC Bournemouth for £20million.

But now Wilson is fit and available once again, Howe is hoping the striker can remain that way heading into a crucial run of fixtures in the Premier League. The Magpies also have the Carabao Cup final as well as the fifth round of the FA Cup next month.

Like a new signing for Newcastle United?

Wilson has struggled to get a consistent run of matches at Newcastle over the past two seasons, mainly due to injury but also the impressive form of Alexander Isak - who has scored 44 goals for the club since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Despite Wilson’s lack of time on the pitch, Howe couldn’t understate the striker’s importance. The Newcastle boss even suggested Wilson’s goalscoring ability was up there with some of the best strikers in the world.

“He's such an important player and he does take the burden off Alex, which is so important as well,” Howe said. “He's a massive player for us. He's got physical attributes, he understands the game, his game management is second to none.

“And he can score goals, which is such a rare commodity. And we don't have a lot of attacking players at the moment, so getting Callum back is like a new signing for us.

“That's why Callum's a really valuable player for us. I think it seems like the art of goal scoring and strikers, that they're diminishing.

“I don't see a huge number of strikers in world football that can do what Callum can do. The big thing for us is, can we keep him fit, keep him on the pitch? And then there's no doubting his ability.”

Callum Wilson breaks silence on injury return

Following the win over Birmingham, Wilson reflected on his injury struggles when speaking to the BBC.

"I've worked hard to get into the position now to be able to start games again," he said. "I didn't want to come back too soon so that I was coming off the bench trying to get my fitness up.

"So I'm trying to just basically play as many games as I can now from now to the end of the season. Help the team, get some goals and things like that. Yeah it's been frustrating to say the least, but hopefully on the other side of it now and can just contribute from here out."

Wilson is out of contract at Newcastle in the summer but Howe has already stated his wish to keep hold of the striker - who is understood to have an extension clause in his current deal.