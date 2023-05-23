Newcastle’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City at St James’ Park on Monday night gave Eddie Howe’s side the point they needed to guarantee a top four finish and a return to the Champions League. It is the first time The Magpies have finished in the top four since finishing third during the 2002-03 season.

They now look ahead to a final day trip to Chelsea on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) safe in the knowledge they will be competing in the group stage of Europe’s elite competition starting September.

The Magpies still have third place to fight for with Manchester United, who face Chelsea on Thursday before hosting Fulham at Old Trafford on the final day of the season. Newcastle have never finished above Man United in the Premier League.

Following the draw with Leicester, our Newcastle writer Dominic Scurr reflected on the feat achieved by Eddie Howe and his players.

Newcastle United have exceeded expectations in record time

“Newcastle United are back in the Champions League, just let that sink in for a second. It’s 20 years since this club has rubbed shoulders with Europe’s elite and they’ve done it in record time in their first full season under Eddie Howe and new ownership.

“They’ve done it far quicker than anyone would have expected. There are obviously comparisons with Manchester City who took a few seasons [following the takeover] to reach the Champions League, Newcastle have done it in one. They’ve gone from bottom of the Premier League to top four in the Premier League in 18 months which is incredible.

“Other than Leicester City, when they won the Premier League, I don’t think any turnaround has been quite so dramatic in Premier League history.

“Now we can look forward to the likes of Rotterdam, Milan, Barcelona - places Newcastle enjoyed the last time they were in the Champions League 20 years ago.”

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan greets head coach Eddie Howe after the Leicester City game.

An incredible job done by Eddie Howe

“It’s just an absolutely incredible job done by Eddie Howe and his players to turn things around in the way they have after a relegation battle last season. They’ve been up there all season and it got to the point where not getting Champions League football would have been a slight disappointment even though at the start of the season any sort of European football would have been seen as a massive accomplishment.

“It just shows how far the club has come in such a short period of time. Staying up last season so emphatically and building on that momentum, breaking that ‘big six’ mould. Other than Leicester winning the Premier League, Newcastle are the only other non ‘big six’ team, although you could say it’s the ‘big seven’ now to break that Champions League mould since they last qualified for the competition over 20 years ago.

“Only seven [Premier League] teams have qualified for the Champions League [group stage] in the last 20 years, eight now. Newcastle can look forward to some great nights here, that Champions League music playing, some big European away games to come as well.”

DRAW: Leicester City took a point at Newcastle United

Some tough games and a busy summer to come - Newcastle United’s squad will have to be ready

“Newcastle will be in pot four, the lowest pot possible as a result of a lack of European football over the past decade. They’re guaranteed some big games, some tough draws.

“It’s about building from here and next season it will be the top five in the Premier League who get into the Champions League so it’s made slightly easier but obviously the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea may come back into the equation for that.

“There’s no reason why Newcastle can’t build on the momentum from this season but it’s obviously a big task in the summer. They’ll have some added transfer budget as a result of being in the Champions League, added interest and greater pulling power will be a significant advantage in the transfer window.”

Newcastle’s ‘best’ Premier League season?

“For me, this is the best Premier League season Newcastle have had when you consider the expectations, the positive feeling around the club, how quickly things have progressed and when you take into account the Carabao Cup final as well.

“Certainly in my memory it has been the most enjoyable Premier League season.”

Newcastle’s key players stepping up

“I think the achievement itself, with the takeover, people will say it’s money but this is a core of the squad with Joelinton, Fabian Schar, Sean Longstaff who came back and was really, really good, Miguel Almiron has had a role to play and Callum Wilson, 18 Premier League goals for him.

“These are players who were previously relegation battle players but they’ve stepped up to the mark and grown with the club. Added to that is world class talent in Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes - Sven Botman, Nick Pope as well having an excellent season in goal.”

St James’ Park rocking as Wor Flags put on another stunning pre-match display

“St James’ Park was absolutely rocking as you’d expect despite a fairly frustrating 0-0 draw in reality. Wor Flags saving the best until last in terms of the pre-match display.

“The scenes after the game lasted half an hour after the game, the players still on the pitch, the fans still cheering and savouring every moment.