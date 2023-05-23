Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was among the first to congratulate Eddie Howe after the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Al-Rumayyan, visiting from Saudi Arabia, embraced Howe on the pitch after last night's goalless draw against Leicester City. The result ensured a top-four finish for the third-placed club with one game to spare.

Co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben were also on the pitch after the final whistle.

“It was great to have a little chat," said Howe, who took over as head coach in late 2021 when the team was winless and 19th in the Premier League.

"Really, there was a lot of reminiscence about what happened when we first came together, and the position we were in, and in very quick time we've ended up in a different situation, so it was a quick snapshot back to that time.

“The faith they placed in me in that moment, I'll never forget that they trusted me with the club when it was in really difficult times. Hopefully, I've justified their decision, so it was a nice moment."

Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Al-Rumayyan "cares deeply" about the club's fortunes, according to Howe.

Asked if Al-Rumayyan had addressed the squad, Howe said: “I imagine since I’ve been doing the press he’ll have been in the changing room, that’s just a guess.

"I’d imagine they’d have been words of encouragement and recognition of the hard work the players have given.

“I’ve got to say he’s an amazing man to spend time with, nothing but supportive, and very, very good for and the squad. He cares deeply about the results. He’ll be very proud of the team.”