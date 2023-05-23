Dean Smith has revealed why Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes was not sent off against Leicester City.

Guimaraes was booked for a lunge at Boubakary Soumare in last night's goalless draw at St James' Park. The result secured a return to the Champions League for Howe's third-placed team.

Leicester manager Smith felt that Guimaraes had "endangered" his player, though he added referee Andre Marriner did not think there was "enough force" for the challenge to deserve a red card.

“I do feel that Bruno could have been sent off," said Smith. "I don’t think anybody would have had any complaints if that colour of the card was red rather than yellow.

"I’m pretty it wouldn’t have got overturned, as well. It was a dangerous lunge that endangered the opponent, but I don’t think the referee felt that there was enough force for the red card. It could have been a very different game."

