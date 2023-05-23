News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies

Dean Smith reveals why Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes was not sent off against Leicester City

Dean Smith has spoken about Bruno Guimaraes' early challenge in Newcastle United's goalless draw against Leicester City.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 23rd May 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Dean Smith has revealed why Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes was not sent off against Leicester City.

Guimaraes was booked for a lunge at Boubakary Soumare in last night's goalless draw at St James' Park. The result secured a return to the Champions League for Howe's third-placed team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leicester manager Smith felt that Guimaraes had "endangered" his player, though he added referee Andre Marriner did not think there was "enough force" for the challenge to deserve a red card.

Most Popular

“I do feel that Bruno could have been sent off," said Smith. "I don’t think anybody would have had any complaints if that colour of the card was red rather than yellow.

"I’m pretty it wouldn’t have got overturned, as well. It was a dangerous lunge that endangered the opponent, but I don’t think the referee felt that there was enough force for the red card. It could have been a very different game."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guimaraes struck the post with a second-half header.

Related topics:Leicester City