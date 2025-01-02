Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brentford have issued a firm hands-off warning to Newcastle United and Premier League clubs regarding forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Newcastle have targeted the Brentford winger as they look to bolster their right-wing options ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. But The Bees value Mbeumo at around £60million amid interest from the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals in 16 Premier League appearances so far this season, including one against Newcastle. Mbeumo recently visited St James’ Park with Brentford in the Carabao Cup, coming off the bench and grabbing an assist for Yoane Wissa in a 3-1 defeat to The Magpies.

When asked about clubs looking to sign Mbeumo in 2025, Brentford boss Thomas Frank delivered a clear and confident message - ‘good luck’.

"In January? I would say good luck," Frank said. "We love Bryan. He loves playing here. He has had a fantastic season, so nothing will happen."

While a right winger is a priority position for Newcastle to strengthen, Jacob Murphy has recently stepped up in that position with three goals and four assists in his last five Premier League matches ahead of the January transfer window. Howe has stressed his desire to keep his Newcastle squad together in January but it is understood that the club will listen to offers for winger Miguel Almiron, having failed to sell him in the previous two transfer windows amid interest from Saudi Arabia and the MLS.

Almiron’s agent Daniel Campos has stated his client’s preference is to remain in Europe should Newcastle sell him in 2025 but MLS side Charlotte FC are set to reignite their interest this month after a failed summer move.