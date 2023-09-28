Newcastle United handed ‘unexpected’ injury boost ahead of Burnley & West Ham fixtures
Newcastle United were handed an injury boost for the Carabao Cup third-round clash against Manchester City as Joelinton returned to the starting line-up.
The Brazilian had missed the last three matches for Newcastle after aggravating a knee injury while on international duty earlier this month. Despite only returning to training properly this week, Joelinton was unexpectedly thrust straight back into the starting 11 and played a key role by setting up Alexander Isak’s winner in the 1-0 victory at St James’ Park.
After the 1-0 win over Brentford less than a fortnight ago, Howe estimated that Joeltinton would be unavailable until the trip to West Ham United next month. But the midfielder was back involved sooner than initially expected after passing a fitness test.
“It was the plan to involve him if he was fit and he passed that test a few days ago,” Howe told The Gazette. “We were excited to get him back because he’s such an important player.
“Even in that first half he was the one player who was getting close to his opponents and was the one who nicked the ball for Jacob Murphy’s chance.
“I was pleased with Joe, it was a good return to form for him. He physically looked good even though he’s had limited training so we’re delighted.”
Joelinton is now in contention to keep his place for Saturday’s Premier League match at home to Burnley (3pm kick-off). After a difficult start to the season, The Magpies have now won their last three domestic matches while also drawing 0-0 at AC Milan in the Champions League and have kept four consecutive clean sheets.