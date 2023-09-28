Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Brazilian had missed the last three matches for Newcastle after aggravating a knee injury while on international duty earlier this month. Despite only returning to training properly this week, Joelinton was unexpectedly thrust straight back into the starting 11 and played a key role by setting up Alexander Isak’s winner in the 1-0 victory at St James’ Park.

After the 1-0 win over Brentford less than a fortnight ago, Howe estimated that Joeltinton would be unavailable until the trip to West Ham United next month. But the midfielder was back involved sooner than initially expected after passing a fitness test.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“It was the plan to involve him if he was fit and he passed that test a few days ago,” Howe told The Gazette. “We were excited to get him back because he’s such an important player.

“Even in that first half he was the one player who was getting close to his opponents and was the one who nicked the ball for Jacob Murphy’s chance.

“I was pleased with Joe, it was a good return to form for him. He physically looked good even though he’s had limited training so we’re delighted.”