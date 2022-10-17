The Swiss international picked up several knocks as he helped Newcastle to a goalless draw against Man United at Old Trafford.

The result kept The Magpies sixth in the Premier League table and boasting the best defensive record in the division heading into Wednesday evening’s match against Everton at St James’s Park (7:30pm kick-off).

Following Sunday’s draw, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe confirmed Schar had picked up ‘a few knocks' as he was replaced by Jamaal Lascelles in the closing stages of the match.

“He had one to the head, one to the foot, a few different things, but, touch wood, he’s okay,” said the Newcastle boss. “He was suffering from cramp in the end.”

And Schar is adamant he will be fine to start in Wednesday’s match as he told NUFC TV: “It’s going to be fine, don’t worry.

“I didn’t want to come off but I was at the point where I couldn’t really walk anymore. It was better someone else who was 100 per-cent came in. It’s going to be fine.”

Newcastle United's Swiss defender Fabian Schar (R) celebrates with Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier (L) after scoring his team first goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on August 6, 2022. (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle have been hit by several injury blows recently and avoiding another one with Schar is a welcome bit of positive news following setbacks for Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) and Alexander Isak (thigh).