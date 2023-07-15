Following the £52million signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, Newcastle have made Barnes a top transfer target. While no formal bid or agreement between the clubs has been made, The Gazette understands Barnes is expecting to leave Leicester to join Newcastle this summer but is waiting on the clubs.

The Foxes want £40million for the winger who scored 13 Premier League goals in a relegation season and Newcastle will consider selling French winger Allan Saint-Maximin in order to fund the transfer.

West Ham United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in Barnes but Newcastle are thought to be in pole position. Negotiations between the two clubs will continue but personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

And transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio believes that if Newcastle want Barnes, they will sign him despite a lack of progress on the transfer front.

“I’m not sure if the deal is moving closer but I know that Newcastle want Harvey Barnes and when Newcastle wants a player they will get him,” Di Marzio said via wettfreunde.

“It’s difficult to imagine that they won’t get the player they want. They definitely have the resources to convince the player.

“But they want Harvey Barnes and with their way of working they are getting the players they want.”