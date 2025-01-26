Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sandro Tonali scored his first Premier League goal since his debut as Newcastle United won 3-1 at Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Alexander Isak scored twice to cancel out Jan Bednarek’s opener to give Newcastle a 2-1 lead at half-time before Tonali made it 3-1 shortly after the restart. A well-worked team goal saw Alexander Isak chest the ball to Anthony Gordon, who released Tonali with a first-time through ball and the Italian made no mistake.

It was the midfielder’s third goal of the season following his Carabao Cup brace against Brentford last month but first in the Premier League since his debut goal in the 5-1 win against Aston Villa in August 2023.

“Yeah, I had a lot of time to watch the keeper,” Tonali told NUFC TV. “And I'm happy because I went [through on goal] a few times in the last 15 metres. I'm happy for this goal, I'm happy for this win, for the three points, for the fans, for the gaffer, for everybody - I'm happy for everything.”

Following the full-time whistle at St Mary’s, Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron was serenaded by the away supporters. The Paraguayan was a late substitute in the game in what could prove to be his final appearance for the The Magpies after six years.

Newcastle have agreed to sell to 30-year-old back to his former club Atlanta United this transfer window. After some encouragement from head coach Eddie Howe, Almiron put his hand over the club crest on his shirt and thanked the fans for singing his name.

And Tonali paid tribute to his team-mate in his post-match comments.

“I’m happy also for Miggy,” Tonali added. “Because he's an amazing person, an amazing player, and we love him - we are happy for him.

“We are a lovely team. I work for my teammates, my teammates work for me and this is fantastic because it's difficult to find this in one team.”

Newcastle’s win at Southampton took the side back up to fifth in the Premier League table with a seventh win in eight league games. Next up is Fulham at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).