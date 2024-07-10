Newcastle United have already found 21-goal Jarrod Bowen alternative as Liverpool plot Leeds United swoop
The 22-year-old 2023-24 Championship Player of the Season scored 21 goals and registered 10 assists for Leeds last season. Leeds lost out on promotion back to the Premier League in the play-off final to Southampton back in May.
Summerville is viewed as Leeds’ top asset and failure to secure promotion puts the club under pressure to sell this summer. Several clubs are looking to capitalise on the situation with Newcastle shortlisting Summerville as a potential wide option.
Summerville is valued at around £35million by Leeds and has two years left on his contract at Elland Road. The Dutchman’s representatives are reported to have been in contact with Liverpool while Aston Villa and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest.
The former Feyenoord youngster has returned to pre-season training at Leeds but would be open to a Premier League move this summer.
The Magpies are looking to strengthen out wide this transfer window with a right-winger a top target. Summerville often plays on the left but is also capable of playing on the right.
Newcastle ambitiously targeted Michael Olise from Crystal Palace but the winger opted to join Bayern Munich instead. West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen has been admired by the club for years and remains a summer target, though a deal could prove difficult.
West Ham are determined to keep hold of the 28-year-old England international, who has recently agreed a new seven-year contract at the London Stadium.
Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga has also been discussed as an alternative option. There will likely be movement in the right-wing position at Newcastle this summer with Miguel Almiron’s future at the club uncertain amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. The Magpies would look to recoup the majority of the reported £21million paid to Atlanta United for the winger back in 2019.
