43-goal former Newcastle United & Liverpool forward set to land 'dream' role
The 44-year-old is currently coaching at Burnley having served as Vincent Kompany’s assistant from 2022 to 2024. But with Kompany leaving Turf Moor to join Bayern Munich this summer, Bellamy remained at Burnley as Scott Parker was appointed as the club’s new head coach.
According to The Telegraph, Bellamy is set to be named as Wales’ new manager with Burnley braced for a formal approach. Bellamy will replace Rob Page, who was sacked in June after Wales failed to qualify for the Euro 2024.
The report adds the Football Association of Wales made Bellamy their first choice after drawing up a three-person shortlist. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and former Bayern Munich assistant Anthony Barry were the others shortlisted.
Bellamy earned 78 caps for Wales as a player, scoring 19 goals with the national team managerial position a dream role for the ex-Newcastle forward, who retired in 2013.
Bellamy is set to take charge of Wales’ 2026 World Cup qualification campaign. Wales qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar under Page but were knocked out in the group stage.
His first matches in charge will be in the Nations League against Turkey on September 6 and Montenegro on September 9.
It will be his first managerial role in senior football having previously taken charge of Anderlecht’s Under-21s side while Kompany was first-team manager.
As a player, Bellamy represented seven Premier League clubs as well as Scottish Premiership side Celtic and then second-tier side Norwich City. He made 128 appearances for Newcastle between 2001 and 2005, scoring 43 goals.
