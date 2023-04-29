Saint-Maximin is currently sidelined for Newcastle with another hamstring injury but is closing in on a return ahead of Sunday’s match against Southampton at St James’ Park (2pm kick-off). The Frenchman went over five months without starting a Premier League match for The Magpies earlier in the season due to a similar hamstring problem.

But the manner in which Howe has supported Saint-Maximin has given the player confidence to get back into the team and make an impact before the end of the season.

“The manager has always believed in me,” the Newcastle No. 10 said. “I had my injury [in August] and it’s difficult for me to come back especially because the team are winning games.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"But I've been working and the manager said to me 'I know your quality, I know your ability' and when you know the manager believes in you and you do everything and play well then you're going to have your chance.

"When I have my chance I take it and now I want to start every single game and give my best for the team.”

Saint-Maximin has scored once in 20 appearances for Newcastle this season but has contributed five assists to the team. He was also linked with a move to AC Milan in January and there are understood to be a number of interested parties considering making a move for the 26-year-old this summer.

Despite his injuries, limited impact and links with a move away from the club, Howe has insisted the player remains a big part of his plans.

“Without a doubt [he is part of my plans moving forward],” Howe admitted earlier this month. “I wouldn't be picking him in the team if he wasn't part of the now and the future because I don't believe in that.

“The rest is up to Allan. Allan has to perform week in, week out to maintain his standing in the group. That's the same for any player.