Newcastle United are looking to strike new contract deals with several key players in 2025.

Newcastle have eight first-team players out of contract in the summer and conversations have started over potential new deals at St James’ Park. In addition to those out of contract, a new deal for top scorer Alexander Isak has also been mooted although his current contract expires in June 2028.

Newcastle United contract extension clause already triggered

Sean Longstaff’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season but the club are understood to have triggered a one year extension clause to tie the midfielder to the club for the 2025-26 season and avoid losing him for nothing in the summer.

Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell will lead contract talks with Newcastle’s first-team players with head coach Eddie Howe providing his input when necessary. Howe has confirmed that talks with some players have already taken place.

Speaking about potential new deals for his players, Howe said: “I think talking more broadly, going to Joelinton's situation when his contract was getting to a delicate time. Losing players to free transfers is not something we want to be fighting as a football club for many different reasons.

“Probably the biggest reason for that is that it's a distraction for the players and, in my experience, players don’t tend to play well when they start to run their contract down into that last year, it's a very uncertain time for them.

“We want players at their best but we want to protect the asset value of the individual player as well. To replace any player that is in and around our squad is going to cost us a lot of money so we've got to be very careful with those decisions.

“I think having your players secure in their futures is key to their performances. You don’t want the transfer speculation or the contracts potentially running into shorter terms because I think that it distracts and rarely benefits the player or the club.

“So, my wish is that players are always focused on their performances and that the outside distraction is minimal.

“Our best way to do that is to get them secure and happy but of course, there is a balance because with wage structures and PSR we can’t be reckless with what we do either.

“So we have to get those calls right but, of course, getting those players to play at their best levels will have a dramatic effect on our season.”

Eight Newcastle United players out of contract this summer

Eight players are set to leave Newcastle as things stand this summer unless the club can reach a new contract agreement with the individuals in question.

Martin Dubravka

Talks are ongoing between Newcastle and Dubravka’s representatives regarding a new contract after the club turned down an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab during the winter transfer window.

Dubravka recently told Sky Sports: “[Newcastle] is a special place for me and my family and as I said I am trying to stay here as long as I can.

"There was a specific offer on the table [from Al-Shabab] and discussions from early December, but I always said to Newcastle ‘it’s basically up to you what you want to do’.

"I still had a contract, my mindset was still here and I was playing. So I said to the gaffer, ‘I don’t want to think about whether I’m leaving or not, I just want to make the most of my time on the pitch.’

"I’ve done that and now we’re in talks over a new contract. If we sign the extension, then I’ll be happy."

Fabian Schar

The 33-year-old defender is also in talks regarding a new deal with his extension option that was triggered last season ending in the summer.

Howe said last week: “I know there have been discussions taking place between Paul Mitchell and Fabian's representatives, so fingers crossed we find a solution and we get to a situation where everyone's happy and Fabian can extend his stay with us.”

Jamaal Lascelles

There is less certainty over Jamaal Lascelles’ future at Newcastle with the defender spending the last 11 months on the sidelines with an ACL injury. It is unclear whether he will start any matches between now and the end of the season, let alone get a new contract though he remains a respected member of the dressing room as club captain.

Providing an injury update on Lascelles, Howe said recently: “We have Jamaal Lascelles still working his way back to fitness. He's still going to be a few weeks behind where we are currently.”

Jamal Lewis

Jamal Lewis was a surprise inclusion in Newcastle’s Premier League squad for the second half of the 2024-25 campaign after his loan move at Sao Paulo was brought to a premature end. The Brazilian side had an option to make the loan permanent in the summer but an injury saw his spell in South America cut short.

He is still working his way back to fitness and won’t be offered a new contract at the club, becoming a free agent in the summer.

Callum Wilson

One player who has recently returned to fitness, Wilson could play a big part for Newcastle between now and the end of the season provided he stays fit and available. The striker has only started one match so far this season, scoring in the 3-2 win at Birmingham City in the FA Cup earlier this month.

He turns 33 later this month and is out of contract in the summer. The club won’t offer Wilson a new deal though they do have an option to trigger a one-year extension in his current contract.

Leeds United and West Ham United have both been linked with potential moves for Wilson in the summer.

But Wilson remains a very highly-regarded player by Howe, who recently said: “I don't see a huge number of strikers in world football that can do what Callum can do. The big thing for us is, can we keep him fit, keep him on the pitch? And then there's no doubting his ability.”

Emil Krafth

Emil Krafth’s defensive versatility and reliability in recent seasons have made him a valuable squad member for Howe in recent seasons. The Newcastle head coach has made no secret of his desire to keep the Swedish defender.

“I believe [contract] talks are still ongoing,” Howe told The Gazette. “He's certainly someone we want to keep.”

John Ruddy & Mark Gillespie

Goalkeeping duo John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie are in a unique situation where they are out of contract in the summer but unlikely to feature for the club on the pitch. Their value comes in their presence on the training ground so new contracts are not out of the question.