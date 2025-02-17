Leeds United ‘plot’ Newcastle United and Aston Villa transfer raid - on one condition

Leeds United have been linked with an ambitious double Premier League transfer swoop.

Daniel Farke’s side host Sunderland this evening knowing that a win would take them back to the top of the Championship table. Having been defeated by Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley last season, Leeds will be keen to seal a return to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

If that does happen, then it could be an exciting summer at Elland Road with TBR Football and FLW reporting that Leeds could swoop to sign two Premier League proven players in the summer if they have secured themselves a place in the top-flight next season.

Leeds United’s interest in Callum Wilson and Emi Buendia

According to those reports, both Wilson and Buendia, along with Sheffield United’s Gustavo Harmer, could be players that Leeds look to sign. Wilson is out of contract at Newcastle United at the end of the season with his long-term future at the club currently up-in-the-air.

The former Bournemouth man has had a plethora of injury issues this season and will turn 33 at the end of this month. The Magpies are believed to have an option to extend his current deal, but have not yet triggered that clause.

Buendia, meanwhile, missed the entirety of last campaign with an ACL injury and is currently on-loan at Bayer Leverkusen having failed to regain his spot as a starter at Villa Park - although he did agree a new contract with the Villains before joining the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Both players have a wealth of Premier League experience under their belts and would add creativity and goals to Farke’s options if they were to make the move to Yorkshire in summer.

Leeds United transfer verdict

Speaking to Football League World, former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer gave his verdict on the reported double swoop, and his main ‘worry’ about a potential move for the Magpies striker: “What would worry me about Callum Wilson, he’s a tremendous player, is his injuries. He’s still a very, very good player, but his injuries would be a problem for me.

“And the other player that they would be interested in is [Emi] Buendia, but I think there’s a clause with Buendia that Bayer Leverkusen could take up that option to buy him.

“It’s good that Leeds are planning for life in the Premier League. You’ve got to do that, you can’t leave it to the last minute when you go up, you’ve got to target these players and get your planning in place.

“Without looking too far ahead, I think Buendia is a good player. The problem when you get promoted is the quality of player you’re able to bring in without disrupting the squad too much.

“But, as I say, Buendia is a given if you can get him out, Gus Hamer is a very, very good player, Championship level for me. Callum Wilson, if you can get enough games out of him, he’s a very good player at Premier League level. It’s just getting the amount of games out of him.”

