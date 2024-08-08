Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of William Osula from Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old joins Newcastle in a deal worth £10million plus £5million in add-ons from the Championship club. Osula can play out wide but also as a centre-forward, providing an extra striker option in addition to Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

And for the first time since Chris Wood’s departure to join Nottingham Forest in January 2023, Newcastle have three recognised strikers as they prepare for the 2024-25 season.

When asked if the club have finally filled the gap left by Wood’s departure 18 months ago, Howe told The Gazette: “Yeah I think it does. It's a very difficult position to fill because you want someone who feels good enough to play, but to recruit attacking players, it always costs more money.

“We couldn't commit huge sums of money to that position but we feel we've signed someone that with development and work, can be a high-level player. I'm excited to start working with him.

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood scored a hat-trick against former club Newcastle United on Boxing Day. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“He’s a player that I’ve known since Jason [Tindall’s] time at Sheffield United really. We’ve been tracking his career over the last three years and he’s a player that really excites us.

“I think he’s got some really good raw ingredients to become a really, really good centre-forward. Extreme pace, really good physical profile, 6ft 3 nearly 6ft 4. He’s got good technical skills as well and there’s areas of his game to develop obviously but I think he’s coming to the right place to do that.

“I don’t think he could have two better centre-forward to lean from [Isak and Wilson] and pick their brains and be role models for him.”