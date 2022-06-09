Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer stories from around the web…

Newcastle United bid accepted for Sven Botman, but a deal is far from complete

Newcastle United have agreed a £30million deal with Lille for 22-year-old centre-back Sven Botman, according to reports.

Moenchengladbach's Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer (L) celebrates the team's win with Moenchengladbach's Austrian defender Stefan Lainer after the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and RB Leipzig in Mönchengladbach, western Germany on May 2, 2022. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Italian outlet La Repubblica are reporting that the Dutch defender is refusing to join Newcastle as he favours a move to Serie A side AC Milan.

Milan’s interest in Botman is understood to have cooled following takeover talks with a decision expected on his future once he returns from international duty next week.

Botman is currently with Netherlands under-21s as they prepare to face Wales in the UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifying match this Saturday.

Newcastle eye Swiss international goalkeeper

Eddie Howe is hoping to bolster his goalkeeping options this summer with Switzerland international Yann Sommer the latest name linked with a move to Newcastle.

According to talkSPORT, United are looking at Sommer as a ball-playing goalkeeper to replace Martin Dubravka as the club’s first-choice between the sticks.

The 33-year-old’s contract at Borussia Monchengladbach expires next summer and the player is understood to be reluctant to sign a new deal. This could see Newcastle swoop in and secure a cut-price signing for a well-respected international goalkeeper.

Magpies suffer Moussa Diaby blow

Newcastle’s chances of signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer are looking increasingly unlikely after the German club’s director of sport Simon Rolfes revealed that the 22-year-old is not for sale.

In an interview with Express Sport, Rolfes stated that Leverkusen plan on keeping the French international – who grabbed 17 goals and 14 assists last season – ‘for as long as possible’.

"I know a lot of scouts have been sitting on our tribune during our matches because we have a lot of interesting, exciting young players with high potential,” he said.