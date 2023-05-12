Jonjo Shelvey left Newcastle United in January's transfer window looking for first-team football.

But the midfielder – who Eddie Howe had wanted to keep St James' Park – has spent more than a month on the sidelines at new club Nottingham Forest.

Shelvey has not played a game since April 8, and he was left out of the squad for the club's win over Brighton and Hove Albion late last month over what PA Media describe as a "tantrum" at not being featuring against Liverpool.

The 31-year-old was also not involved in the games against Brentford and Southampton.

However, Forest head coach Steve Cooper says there is "no problem" with the former England midfielder, who had been carrying a knock but is back in training.

“Jonjo's training," said Cooper. "We've got players, and squads to pick, which is what we want, but always outside of that, there are players who fall on the wrong side.

“That's the life of a manager trying to make the right choices, sometimes we get it right, sometimes we don’t. There’s no problem, we’re all good.”

Shelvey, signed by Newcastle from Swansea City in January 2016, had "pleaded" with United head coach Eddie Howe to let him go.

“Eddie did say ‘no’ – he said he couldn’t let me go at first,” said Shelvey, who close to triggering a one-year contract extension.

“I sort of pleaded with him to let me go, a lot of people don’t know this. He told me to sleep on it, then he said they could only let me go if they can get one in.

“I said I needed to leave, for a fresh start. I put my points across.

“The next day, he pulled me over and we had a little chat – and he granted my wish. Eddie said he wouldn’t stand in the way of my happiness.

“It was a decision I had to make for football reasons. But a big thing was for my family and their future. I wanted to come away and play games, feel part of it much more.

