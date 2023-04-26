Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe dismisses 'slur' claims after costly Tottenham Hotspur move
Eddie Howe given his view on a costly move from Tottenham Hotspur players – after a “wholly unacceptable” defeat at St James’ Park.
Newcastle United convincingly won 6-1 on Sunday to move up to third place in the Premier League.
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy sacked interim head coach Cristian Levy the following day, and the club’s players agreed to refund travelling fans the cost of their match tickets.
There were claims that the move was disrespectful given how well Newcastle played, but Howe, speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Everton at Goodison Park, dismissed the idea that the refunds were a “slur” on his team.
“No, I don’t see that as a slur on us at all,” said United’s head coach. “I have no issue with that.
“Tottenham have to do what they have to do with their side of things, and respond as they best see. It was nothing to do with us or a lack of respect, I think.”
Changing perceptions
Howe, with the backing of the club’s new owners, has taken the team from the relegation zone to the top four in the space of 18 months.
Asked if fans and commentators elsewhere needed to accept that the club had re-established itself back in the top six under new ownership, Howe said: “It’s difficult to for me to comment, I don’t know if people don’t.
“I’m not open to what’s been communicated or talked about on that level. All we have to do is play the games, and try to win as many points as possible, and how people perceive us is up to them.”