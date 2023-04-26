Advertisement Hide Ad

There were claims that the move was disrespectful given how well Newcastle played, but Howe, speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Everton at Goodison Park, dismissed the idea that the refunds were a “slur” on his team.

“No, I don’t see that as a slur on us at all,” said United’s head coach. “I have no issue with that.

“Tottenham have to do what they have to do with their side of things, and respond as they best see. It was nothing to do with us or a lack of respect, I think.”

Changing perceptions

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane reacts to Newcastle United's sixth goal.

Howe, with the backing of the club’s new owners, has taken the team from the relegation zone to the top four in the space of 18 months.

Asked if fans and commentators elsewhere needed to accept that the club had re-established itself back in the top six under new ownership, Howe said: “It’s difficult to for me to comment, I don’t know if people don’t.