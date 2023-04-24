Ryan Mason will take over as head coach following yesterday’s 6-1 loss at St James’s Park.

Newcastle had led 5-0 at the 21-minute mark following braces from Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak, and a strike from Joelinton.

Stellini had insisted that he wanted to stay in charge of the team after the game.

“I want to stay in charge for the rest of the season,” said Stellini, who had stepped up at the club following the departure of Antonio Conte last month.

However, fifth-placed Tottenham, six points behind third-placed Newcastle, have taken swift action following what chairman Daniel Levy described as a “devastating” result.

A statement from Levy read: “Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable.

“It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

“Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time.

“We wish him and his staff well.

“Ryan Mason will take over head coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.

“I met with the player committee today – the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season.