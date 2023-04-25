A blistering 21 minutes saw Newcastle take a 5-0 lead against Spurs on Sunday - the second-quickest time in Premier League history for a team to score five without reply. Newcastle’s ultimate 6-1 triumph saw them move into 3rd place and extend the gap between themselves and their opponents to six points.

Newcastle also have a game in hand over Spurs in the race for Champions League qualification on a damaging afternoon on Tyneside for the north London outfit. Cristian Stellini left the club on Monday evening and the Spurs squad have been made to count the cost of the defeat, revealing they will refund the supporters who travelled to Newcastle to watch them on Sunday.

A statement released by the club read: “As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger. It wasn’t good enough.

“We know words aren’t enough in situations like this, but believe us, a defeat like this hurts. We appreciate your support home and away, and with this in mind, we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James’ Park.

“We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us. Together - and only together - can we move things forward.”

Sunday was the sixth time Newcastle have scored four or more goals in a Premier League game this season.