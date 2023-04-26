News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe drops big hint on Callum Wilson's 'long-term' future

Callum Wilson doubled down on his efforts on the training ground after being left out of Newcastle United’s starting XI, according to Eddie Howe.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 18:19 BST

Wilson dropped down to the bench after scoring twice in the club’s April 5 win over West Ham United. The 11-goal striker candidly spoke about his “frustration” after coming off the bench and scoring in the following game, the 2-1 win over Brentford.

“It was one of them performances where you’re angry,” said Wilson on The Footballer’s Football Podcast. “It’s a frustrating one. But the manager makes a decision – and you stand by it, obviously.”

Wilson also scored after coming off the bench in Sunday’s 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, while £60million signing Alexander Isak – who has been starting ahead of him – netted twice to take his goal tally for the season to 10.

And Howe was asked about Wilson’s reaction to his spell out of the team ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Everton at Goodison Park.

"He's conducted himself very well,” said Howe. “There's been no problem with his demeanour, his mood, but, underneath, that I can see that he's fiercely determined to get his place back. I see a player that knows what he wants.

"He's trained very well. The response to training ... is the first thing that I look for as the manager. There are loads of different reactions you can give if you're disappointed, upset and angry.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson celebrates the club's win over Brentford this month with head coach Eddie Howe.Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson celebrates the club's win over Brentford this month with head coach Eddie Howe.
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson celebrates the club's win over Brentford this month with head coach Eddie Howe.

"But the best response is to train to your best level – and full credit to Callum. That's why he's come on the pitch and scored. He's been in a very good place mentally."

Squad game

Howe has to “manage” his squad – and keep everyone happy.

"How you manage the squad is important,” said Howe. “I think the players need to understand that it's a long season, everyone will get an opportunity to play, and then, ultimately, it's how the player takes that opportunity as to whether they play or not.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak celebrates against Brentford.Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak celebrates against Brentford.
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak celebrates against Brentford.
"I'll always say the power is in the player's hands. The manager just picks what he sees.”

Howe believes 31-year-old Wilson’s "long-term future” lies at Newcastle.

"Callum’s hugely respected here, loved by coaching and players, and we see his long-term future here,” said Howe. “So I certainly wouldn't want to see him leave.”

