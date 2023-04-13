News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United star reveals his ‘frustration’ following Eddie Howe decision

Three games in six days last week meant Eddie Howe had a couple of major decisions to make.

By Joe Buck
Published 13th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

One of those was the decision to drop Callum Wilson, despite him scoring a brace against West Ham. Wilson was replaced by Alexander Isak for the match against Brentford and laid on an assist for the Sweden international after being introduced to proceedings at half-time at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Speaking on his Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson admitted he had to channel his frustration at starting the game on the bench into a positive performance for his team. Wilson said: “Bittersweet, I can’t lie. I scored a brace in the week against West Ham then the next minute I find myself on the bench again.

“It was one of them performances where you’re angry. It’s a frustrating one. But the manager makes a decision and you stand by it obviously.

“To get introduced at half-time, you have to stay ready as a footballer at all times. You can let yourself go in a sense when you know you’re not starting.

“I was called upon and it was just ‘right, OK, you’ve got 45 minutes to affect the game and prove why it was the wrong decision to put me on the bench’ - that’s all you can do. How you react is sometimes bigger than anything. I stayed professional.”

Next up for Newcastle United is a trip to Villa Park to face Unai Emery’s in-form side. No Magpies player has scored a goal away at Villa since Hatem Ben Arfa’s winner back in September 2013.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Callum Wilson celebrates alongside Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Callum Wilson celebrates alongside Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on April 08, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
