Eddie Howe names big Newcastle United injury doubt for Everton – and key player cleared to play
Eddie Howe has a big injury concern for Newcastle United’s visit to Goodison Park.
Fabian Schar was forced off in Sunday’s 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur with a hamstring injury, and Howe has issued an update on the defender ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Everton.
Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes also has a “slight issue” with his ankle, while Howe and his staff will make late decision on two unnamed players who have “knocks” ahead of the game.
“We’ve got a couple of knocks,” said United’s head coach. “Bruno, we think, will be OK. No problems. Fabby’s one that we’ll have to check and make a late call on. Same situation with a couple of the other lads.”
Allan Saint-Maximin – who had a spell in France getting treatment for a hamstring injury – is back at the club’s training ground. However, the Everton game has come too soon for the winger.
Newcastle are third in the Premier League table ahead of the game against relegation-threatened Everton.