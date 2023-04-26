Fabian Schar was forced off in Sunday’s 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur with a hamstring injury, and Howe has issued an update on the defender ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Everton.

Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes also has a “slight issue” with his ankle, while Howe and his staff will make late decision on two unnamed players who have “knocks” ahead of the game.

“We’ve got a couple of knocks,” said United’s head coach. “Bruno, we think, will be OK. No problems. Fabby’s one that we’ll have to check and make a late call on. Same situation with a couple of the other lads.”

Allan Saint-Maximin – who had a spell in France getting treatment for a hamstring injury – is back at the club’s training ground. However, the Everton game has come too soon for the winger.

