Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe names 'thing of beauty' at sold-out stadium

Newcastle United’s head coach was taken aback when he walked out of the tunnel ahead of last night’s fourth-round Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth.

The game was sold out, and the crowd of 51,579 was the club’s second all-time record home attendance in the competition behind the 51,660 gate which watched the penalty shootout win over Crystal Palace in the last round.

Howe was just frustrated that the crowd hadn’t been treated to more of a footballing spectacle. The game, a 1-0 win for Newcastle, was decided by a second-half own goal from visiting captain Adam Smith.

"I think it says a lot,” said United’s head coach. “I think it speaks volumes for the support we get. When I came out and looked at the stadium, it was a thing of beauty when you look round, and the majority of the stadium is all Newcastle.

"I don’t think we really gave them a lot to get their teeth stuck into. I don’t think it was through a lack of endeavour. I think the players gave everything, but it just wasn’t that kind of game, which was a shame, really, as a spectacle for them. But they saw a win, which was the main thing.”

The draw for the quarter-finals of the competition will take place tomorrow night.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"Now you’re going into the business end of the competition, you’re a couple of big wins away from, hopefully, an incredible experience, but you can only take it game-by-game,” said Howe.

