News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
1 hour ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
6 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
6 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
7 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe shortlisted for top award – along with Pep Guardiola

Eddie Howe's been shortlisted for the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for April.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 4th May 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:37 BST

Third-placed Newcastle United won six of their seven fixtures last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club beat Manchester United, West Ham United, Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Southampton, with the only loss coming against Aston Villa.

Newcastle scored 22 goals, and conceded eight, during the seven-game sequence.

Most Popular

And Howe, the club's head coach, has been shortlisted for the ward along with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Aston Villa's Unai Emery, Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson and Bournemouth's Gary O'Neil.

Fans can vote for their choice here.

Related topics:Premier LeaguePep Guardiola