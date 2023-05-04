Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe shortlisted for top award – along with Pep Guardiola
Eddie Howe's been shortlisted for the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for April.
Third-placed Newcastle United won six of their seven fixtures last month.
The club beat Manchester United, West Ham United, Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Southampton, with the only loss coming against Aston Villa.
Newcastle scored 22 goals, and conceded eight, during the seven-game sequence.
And Howe, the club's head coach, has been shortlisted for the ward along with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Aston Villa's Unai Emery, Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson and Bournemouth's Gary O'Neil.
Fans can vote for their choice here.