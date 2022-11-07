Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe's Crystal Palace and Chelsea warning to his players

That game is followed by a home league fixture against Chelsea on Saturday, after which the domestic programme will be paused for the tournament in Qatar.

Howe said at that St Mary's Stadium that he wanted his team to “soak in” what they had achieved over the past few months.

“I think I said in my press conference before the game how quickly that year has gone,” said United’s head coach, who was appointed a 12 months ago.

“I think it’s important in our position now that we think back, because last year was a very, very difficult position, and quickly forgotten, so I’d encourage the players to really enjoy this moment that we’re in now, really try and soak in what they’re achieving, because it was a very difficult game, a really tough place to come.

"I thought the goals were the highlight in our performance. I don’t think our general performance was particularly good, but the goals we scored were of a really high level.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe at the St Mary's Stadium.

However, Howe also doesn’t want to see any “complacency” in the United dressing room

Howe said: “No, my job’s now to focus on Crystal Palace, so I won’t be soaking anything in.

"But, in terms of the players, last year was very difficult, so it’s just helpful to think back, from the players’ perspective, to not get complacent or to over-react, just to know how quickly football can change. We have to be very conscious of that.”

The Premier League table makes good reading for Newcastle fans, as the team will still be in the top four whatever happens against Chelsea.

Howe, though, insists that he’s still not looking too closely at the placings.