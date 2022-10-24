Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe's statement on Tottenham Hotspur penalty incidents

Howe’s side won 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday to move up to fourth place in the Premier League. Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron were on target for Newcastle.

However, Howe felt that United should have had two penalties. Joelinton looked to be barged over in the box by Emerson Royal early in the game. Also, Joelinton headed on to Royal’s arm shortly before Harry Kane’s second-half goal.

Asked if he felt that the handball was a penalty, head coach Howe said: “Yeah I did, actually. I thought that was potentially a penalty for us. I also thought the one on Joelinton in the early stages was a penalty. I haven’t had the benefit of a replay there, so I could be wrong.”