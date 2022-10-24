Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes posts five-word message to Callum Wilson
Not surprisingly, social media posts from Newcastle United players got a lot of likes and replies from jubilant fans last night.
And among the first to respond to a couple of posts was Bruno Guimaraes, who had played such a big role in the club’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur after becoming a father for the first time. Guimaraes admitted he had barely slept before travelling to London for the game after his partner Ana gave birth to a boy late last week.
Guimaraes, according to head coach Eddie Howe, “emptied his tank” in the Premier League game, which was decided by goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron. Wilson said on Twitter: “Unreal performance from everyone today! What a game. Fans were unreal as always. Travel home safely guys.”
Guimaraes replied: "You’re an amazing player bro.”
Goalkeeper Nick Pope posted a photograph of himself celebrating at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Instagram, and Guimaraes replied: “My hero Nick Pope.”